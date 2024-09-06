



Sources have revealed that the DAC is expected to drop the amendment for integrating the Defence Research and Development Organization’s (DRDO) experimental Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar on the Rafale-M fighters. The integration of the new radar has been deemed prohibitively expensive, and its incorporation could significantly delay the project.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India has been working on integrating advanced radar systems into various fighter aircraft, including the Rafale-M. However, recent developments indicate a shift in strategy regarding this integration.





Reports suggest that DRDO has decided to abandon its plans for experimental radar integration on the Rafale-M fighters. This decision comes amidst ongoing efforts to enhance India's indigenous defence capabilities, particularly through the development of advanced radar technologies like the Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar (AESA).





DRDO is prioritizing the development of its own radar systems, such as the Uttam AESA radar, which is designed to be adaptable for various fighter platforms. This shift aims to reduce reliance on foreign technology and bolster national defence capabilities.





The DRDO has made significant progress in radar technology, which includes the Uttam radar that has undergone extensive testing and is intended for integration into indigenous aircraft like the HAL Tejas. This focus on homegrown technology may have influenced the decision to discontinue the experimental integration with Rafale-M.





The abandonment may also reflect a broader strategic realignment within India's defence procurement policies, emphasizing self-reliance and the development of indigenous military technologies.





The decision to abandon the experimental radar integration on Rafale-M fighters underscores DRDO's commitment to advancing indigenous defence technologies. By focusing on developing and deploying its own radar systems, India aims to enhance its military capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign systems. This move aligns with the broader goal of strengthening national defence through self-sufficiency in military technology.





