



Beirut: Hezbollah has officially acknowledged the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, following Israeli strikes on Beirut, according to a report by CNN.





Hezbollah said on Saturday that its leader Nasrallah "has joined his fellow martyrs." The group also vowed that it would "continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine," Al Jazeera reported.





The Israeli Defence Forces launched precision strikes on the Lebanese capital on Beirut on Friday, which led to the death of Nasrallah.





Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that the airstrikes targeting Hassan Nasrallah resulted in civilian casualties, with at least six people killed and dozens injured.





Meanwhile, Lebanon launched an attack on Israeli territory following the assassination of its leader, Nasrallah.





In a post on X, IDF said, "Sirens sounded in the area of Jerusalem following a launch from Lebanon into Israeli territory."





Also, Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that Israeli strikes claimed 33 lives and injured 195 others on Saturday. The strikes have come in densely populated areas, reducing residential buildings to rubble, CNN reported





Notably, IDF on Saturday confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut.





In a statement, the IDF said, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world."





Nasrallah was targeted at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh, on Friday. The headquarters is underground, beneath residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, according to the IDF.





Meanwhile, following the death of Nasrallah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face consequences and that no location in Iran or the Middle East is beyond Israel's reach.





Netanyahu called Nasrallah as "main engine of Iran's axis of evil" and added, "Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel. He was not only operated by Iran, he also frequently operated Iran."





He further said, "All those who oppose the axis of evil, all those who are fighting under the violent dictatorship of Iran and its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iran itself and other places, they are all filled with hope today. I say to the citizens of those countries: Israel stands with you. And to the ayatollahs' regime, I say: Those who strike us, we strike them. There is no place in Iran or the Middle East that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. Today, you already know that this is correct."





(With Inputs From Agencies)








