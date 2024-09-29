



Mogadishu: Twin bomb blasts rocked Mogadishu and the Middle Shabelle region of Somalia on Saturday. As per police reports, at least six people lost their lives and 10 others were injured in the deadly explosions, according to a report by Voice of America.





The blasts occurred in two separate locations - one near the National Theatre in Mogadishu, about a kilometre from the president's office, and another in a livestock market in Jowhar city.





"An explosives-laden vehicle, which was parked on the road near a restaurant in the busy Hamar Weyne district, went off. I could see the dead bodies of at least three people, two of them women," Mohamed Haji Nur, a witness, told VOA.





A tragedy also struck Jowhar city in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region when a bomb detonated at a livestock market, claiming the life of one civilian and leaving three others injured, Jowhar police Commander Bashir Hassan said.





It was not immediately clear who had carried out the attacks. However, the Islamist militant group al-Shabab is known for conducting bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu, according to VOA.





Meanwhile, Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre during his address to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday condemned Ethiopia's attempts to annex parts of Somalia and urged international support to uphold his country's sovereignty





The Prime Minister noted that while global conflicts demand attention, regional threats should not be overlooked, particularly highlighting the threats posed by Ethiopia's recent actions, which he described as violations of Somalia's territorial integrity. He condemned Ethiopia's attempts to annex parts of Somalia and called for international support to uphold Somalia's sovereignty.





He also went on to emphasise the critical need for sustainable funding for peacekeeping, particularly in Somalia, where African Union forces have played a vital role in combating terrorism. He urged the international community to support innovative funding solutions to ensure the success of these missions.





