



New Delhi: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), has taken the initiative to enhance the security of local communities by training Village Defence Guards (VDGs), sources said.





This initiative aims to equip these civilians with the skills necessary to protect their villages from terrorist threats, thereby bolstering the region's overall security framework.





Approximately 600 civilians are currently undergoing intensive training in the operation of automatic rifles, squad post drills, and minor tactics to protect their villages from terrorist threats. The training, conducted at the unit level near their respective villages, ensures that the VDGs can swiftly apply their skills in real-world scenarios.





The training programme, meticulously structured by the Indian Army, includes a minimum of three-day training for each VDG unit. Instructors and training aids from the Corps Battle School in Sarol provide additional support, ensuring that the VDGs receive expert guidance.





This collaboration ensures that the VDGs receive instruction from highly skilled personnel, enhancing the effectiveness of the training. The initiative, undertaken at the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has already seen significant progress.





To further empower the VDGs, self-loading rifles (SLRs) are being issued through a coordinated effort between the Army's Ordnance Depots and the JKP. This initiative demonstrates the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.





These rifles are a crucial component of the VDGs' armament, further empowering them.





To date, around 500 individuals have been trained in the Rajouri area, with an additional 85-90 individuals trained in the Doda and Kishtwar regions.





This initiative is a commitment to safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.





