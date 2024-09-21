



Sindh: The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a prominent human rights organisation advocating for the rights of Sindh, has condemned the alleged killing of Shah Nawaz Kunbhar recently. Kunhbar, a doctor based in Umerkot, was fatally shot by police in an alleged extra-judicial killing in Mirpurkhas on Thursday, just one day after he was accused of blasphemy.





"The martyrdom of Dr Shah Nawaz Kunbhar has become a symbol of a very painful and important event, which gives new strength to the struggle and resistance of the people of Sindh," the organisation stated.





JSFM highlighted the historical context of Sindh's opposition to state-sponsored extremism, noting, "The process of using religious extremists by the Pakistani state and advancing its policies under their cover is not new, but the historical character of Sindh has always been against such conspiracies and atrocities."





This perspective underscores the enduring conflict between Sindhi culture and the encroachment of religious fanaticism.





In a message posted on X, JSFM further expressed solidarity with the people of Sindh, stating, "Even today, Sindh is facing the same challenges, but the determination of the national movement and the people of Sindh is strong. Sindh has always spoken of peace, brotherhood, and human rights and has completely rejected religious extremism."





The organisation emphasised the importance of the national movement's commitment to protecting the cultural heritage of Sindh, declaring, "The national movement of Sindh is standing on every front to protect the homeland and its cultural heritage and is giving a clear message to these forces that Sindh will not tolerate any kind of religious fanaticism on its land."





Meanwhile, Kunbhar had previously posted a video on social media stating that his account had been hacked and that he would never share blasphemous content. Reports from the Medical Superintendent of Umerkot District Headquarters Hospital indicated that he had been missing since September 12, potentially due to a "psychotic episode."





A recent report from the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), a US-based organisation advocating for justice and human rights globally, revealed that Pakistan's blasphemy laws are being misused, further exacerbating the challenges faced by individuals like Kunbhar.





