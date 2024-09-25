



Geneva: Tasleema Akhtar, a political activist from the Kashmir Valley, delivered a powerful speech condemning Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in her homeland at the recent event titled "Balancing Counter Terrorism, Violent Extremism, and Human Rights: Challenges for Peace in Africa and Asia" in Geneva on Tuesday.





Akhtar painted a grim picture of the Kashmir region, once known for its stunning landscapes and tranquillity, now devastated by decades of violence.





She emphasised the profound impact of this violence, stating, "This scourge has claimed countless lives, destroyed families, and ravaged the social fabric of the valley."





Akhtar accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting regions like Sopore, Shopian, and Baramulla to create a "hotbed of militancy," recalling the covert operations initiated in South Kashmir during the 1990s.





According to her, Pakistan's strategy aims to inflict sustained pain on India by exploiting Kashmir's strategic significance.





She cited support from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), highlighting the training, funding, and logistical backing provided to terrorist outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Akhtar noted the expansion of terrorism beyond Kashmir to areas like Poonch and Rajouri, leading to widespread suffering among the local population.





She drew attention to the severe consequences of ongoing violence, including loss of life, displacement, and economic decline, which have created a cycle of poverty and unrest.





She also underscored the psychological trauma inflicted on Kashmiri children, describing the situation as "immeasurable."





Reiterating the need for the international community to recognise Pakistan's involvement, Akhtar urged decisive action.





She referenced various UN resolutions condemning terrorism in Kashmir and called for collective international pressure on Pakistan to dismantle terrorist infrastructures and cease its support for militant groups.





In her concluding remarks, Akhtar called for a united global front against terrorism, stating, "The world cannot afford to ignore Pakistan's role in Kashmir's terrorism. Only through concerted efforts can we restore peace and dignity to the people of Kashmir."





As Kashmir continues to grapple with the consequences of violence, Akhtar's call for action serves as a reminder of the urgent need for resolution and peace in the region.





The event was organised by the Forum on Inter-Cultural and Inter-Religious Dialogue (FICIR) and the International Centre against Terrorism (ICAT) on the sidelines of the 57th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.





