MTAR Technologies Limited has received a ₹15.4 crore order from the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) to manufacture and supply full-scale and sub-scale combustors. Today’s order announced aims to develop cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programs.





The shares of MTAR Technologies Limited closed at ₹1,746 up by ₹6.10 or 0.35 per cent on the NSE today.





The Hyderabad-based company is set to execute the order by September 2025 in accordance with the contract terms. This new project is expected to enhance MTAR’s capabilities in supplying systems for future-generation engines in various defence programs.





MTAR Technologies has been operating for over four decades and specializes in clean energy, space, and defence sectors. The company maintains strategic relationships with leading Indian organizations and global OEMs.





With seven manufacturing units, including an export-oriented facility in Hyderabad, MTAR continues to strengthen its position in the defence manufacturing sector. This latest order underscores the company’s ongoing contributions to India’s defence technology development efforts.





Agencies







