



Wilmington: The Quad countries expressed deep concerns over the "raging war" in Ukraine and the "humanitarian crisis" in Gaza, while affirming support for adherence to international law and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states, and peaceful resolution of disputes.





Expressing "deepest concern" over the war in Ukraine, the four countries underscored the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter.





"We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences," the declaration read.





They reiterated that "all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."





The four countries also noted the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least developed countries. "In the context of this war, we share the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable."





The Quad nations stated that they share great interest in achieving peace and stability in West Asia.





They expressed 'unequivocal condemnation' of the October 7 terror attacks, while also stating that the large-scale loss of civilian lives and the 'humanitarian crisis' in Gaza is "unacceptable."





They affirmed the imperative of securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and emphasized that the deal to release hostages would bring an "immediate and prolonged ceasefire" in Gaza. They also underscored the urgent need to significantly increase deliveries of life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza as well as the crucial need to prevent regional escalation.





"We urge all parties to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, as applicable," the joint statement read.





Welcoming the UNSC resolution, the Quad nations urged all parties concerned to work "immediately and steadily" toward the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire.





"We call on all parties to take every feasible step to protect the lives of civilians including aid workers, and facilitate the rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian relief to civilians. We also encourage other countries, including those in the Indo-Pacific, to increase their support in order to address the dire humanitarian need on the ground. We underscore that the future recovery and reconstruction of Gaza should be supported by the international community," the statement added.





The Quad leaders expressed their commitment to two-state solution, which ensures a sovereign, viable and independent Palestinian while also taking into account Israel's "legitimate security concerns."





While underscoring the need to prevent the conflict from escalating, they also voiced against Israeli expansion of settlements and "violent extremisms on all sides."





"We remain committed to a sovereign, viable and independent Palestinian state taking into account Israel's legitimate security concerns as part of a two-state solution that enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in a just, lasting, and secure peace. Any unilateral actions that undermine the prospect of a two-state solution, including Israeli expansion of settlements and violent extremism on all sides, must end. We underscore the need to prevent the conflict from escalating and spilling over in the region," the joint statement added.





President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware. The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.





Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden is the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware.





