



Islamabad: Two policemen were injured in an ambush on a checkpost in Mianwali by more than a dozen Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists -- branded as Kharijis (outcasts) by the government--late on Sunday night, Dawn reported citing a statement issued by the Punjab police today.





The spokesperson for the Punjab police said that the attack was repelled successfully, but the attackers escaped.





"Around 12-14 Khawariji terrorists took advantage of the darkness of the night to attack the Qubal Khel checkpost with rocket launchers and hand grenades," the spokesman said.





The TTP was designated as Fitna al-Khawarij by the government in late July, and any other terrorists connected to the group were labelled as Khariji, or outcasts.





According to the spokesperson, the attack was stopped because the Punjabi police officers stationed at the checkpoint were "on alert."





Upon visiting the checkpost, Mianwali DPO Akhtar Farooq commended the staff for thwarting the ambush, according to Dawn.





"The search operation is going on in the area, and there is a possibility of causing heavy loss to the fugitive terrorists," the spokesperson added.





DPO Mianwali and the police officers stationed at the checkpost were lauded by Punjab's Inspector General, Dr Usman Anwar, for stopping the attack. According to him, this was the ninth terrorist attack that has been foiled against the Punjab Police in recent months," reported Dawn.





"The interprovincial border posts have a lead-hardened wall against terrorists," and the police "will crush the evil intentions of the enemy in the future too," he said.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







