



Washington: Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will undertake a trip to India and Bangladesh. During his visit, he will reaffirm the United States' commitment to supporting economic growth and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





Lu will travel to India and Bangladesh from September 10 to 16, the US Department of State said in a press release.





Assistant Secretary Lu will travel to New Delhi, where he will highlight US-India cooperation to promote development, security, and women's economic security at the India Ideas Summit, hosted by the US-India Business Council.





He will also co-chair the eighth US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, alongside US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P Royal and counterparts from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Ministry of Defence, the release added.





Notably, the dialogue will identify opportunities to enhance the US-India bilateral partnership, including defence cooperation, and expand US-India collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





In Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, Assistant Secretary Lu will join an interagency delegation for meetings with the Bangladeshi interim government. The delegation will include representatives from the US Department of the Treasury, USAID, and Office of the US Trade Representative, the release said.





The US and Bangladeshi officials will also discuss how the United States can support Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability and development needs.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







