



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with members of German parliament in Berlin.





Jaishankar said that he valued their support for stronger India-German relations.





In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to interact with members of German parliament in Berlin. Appreciated their insights on contemporary global issues. Value their support for stronger India-Germany relations."





Jaishankar also met foreign affairs and security policy experts in a debate organised by the Munich Security Conference.





In a post on X, he said, "A lively conversation with foreign affairs and security policy experts organised by Munich Security Conference in Berlin today. Exchanged perspectives on the changing global order, multipolarity, security challenges and the strategic convergences between India and Germany."





Meanwhile, Jaishankar met MP and Chairperson of Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael Roth on Tuesday.





Jaishankar shared views on current global challenges and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet Mr Michael Roth, MP and Chairman of the Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs. Shared views on current global challenges, and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany."





Earlier, Jaishankar, who is in Germany on the second leg of a three-nation tour, met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin and exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo-Pacific region.





Jaishankar shared some pictures on X of his meeting with Baerbock and stated that he looks forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations.





"Held wide-ranging discussions with FM @ABaerbock in Berlin today. Took stock of India - Germany Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, green & sustainable development, skilled workers' mobility, technology and defence & security. Exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo - Pacific region. Look forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations," EAM said on X.





