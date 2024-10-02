

Srinagar: The army said on Saturday morning that two terrorists had been eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara under "Operation GUGALDHAR".

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. A search of the area is underway and an operation is in progress," the army said in a statement.





The army further said the troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire.





"On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about an infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to an exchange of firing with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. The operation is in progress," the army added.





The army said earlier today that security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.





The operation is still on and is being led by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the army.





