Fabrication of ISRO satellite underway at Ananth Technologies





Bangalore: Ananth Technologies Private Limited (ATL) said on Friday that it has successfully completed the integration of two 400 kg class satellites for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time ISRO has awarded such a project to a private industry partner, the Hyderabad-headquartered aerospace and defence company said in a statement.





The Assembly, Integration, and Testing of the satellites was conducted at ATL's new state-of-the-art facility in the KIADB Aerospace Park, Bangalore. This 10,000 square metre facility is equipped to manufacture electronic subsystems and integrate up to four large satellites simultaneously, the statement said.





ATL Chairman Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, said this achievement is a testament to his company's vision and commitment towards India's space sector.





"We have been manufacturing electronic subsystems for ISRO since 2000 and have been an integral part of every Indian space programme over the last two decades," he said.





"The project involved over 100 highly trained engineers and technicians, making it the most sophisticated satellite integration project undertaken by a private sector company in India to date," the company said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)











