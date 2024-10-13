



Senapati; In continuation of its ongoing commitment towards community empowerment, Indian Army established a modern computer lab at PK Shedu Revival Foundation Children's Home (Orphanage) in Kathiku Karong village and a Skill Development Centre at Taphou Pudunamei village, in Senapati district of Manipur.





The projects have been facilitated under Operation Sadbhavana, according to a press release.





The computer lab at Kathiku Karong has been established to facilitate the learning process for the children of orphanages.





The inauguration ceremony was attended by Army officers, chiefs of Karong and adjoining villages, who commended the sustained efforts of the Army to uplift local communities. The facility is equipped with seven computers, a printer, a projector, and other essential accessories, said press release.





In a parallel effort to empower local women, including widows and Veer Naris, the Army established a fully furnished Skill Development Centre in Taphou Pudunamei.





The centre equipped with 15 sewing machines, three embroidery machines, 25 chairs, two tables, two almirahs, and whiteboards, will provide teaching, stitching and embroidery, offering an opportunity for women to become self-reliant and earn a livelihood.





