



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to commission the INS Tushil, a state-of-the-art stealth frigate, in Russia this December. This event marks a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities and its ongoing defence partnership with Russia.





INS Tushil is the first of two advanced stealth frigates being constructed under a $2.5 billion contract signed in 2016. The frigate is being built at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, with the second vessel, INS Tamal, also under construction. These ships are part of Project 11356M, which follows the Talwar-class vessels previously acquired by India. The commissioning was initially planned for November but was postponed to December at the request of Moscow, highlighting the complexities of international defence collaborations amid global challenges.





The Tushil class frigates incorporate several advanced technologies and features:





Equipped with Stealth Technology, the vessel is designed to minimize radar and infrared signatures, making them difficult to detect.

The stealth frigate is equipped with advanced weaponry such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, replacing older missile systems and significantly enhancing offensive capabilities.

INS Tushil is powered by M90FR gas turbines sourced from Ukraine, emphasizing India's commitment to modernizing its naval fleet despite geopolitical challenges.

Capable of conducting a wide range of missions including anti-piracy operations, maritime surveillance, and humanitarian assistance.





The induction of INS Tushil and its sister ship will bolster India's maritime security and enhance its power projection capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. This aligns with India's strategic vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, especially as naval activities in these waters continue to increase. The commissioning also reflects the strengthening defence ties between India and Russia, crucial for India's defence procurement strategy.





During his visit in December, Defence Minister Singh will not only oversee the commissioning of INS Tushil but will also engage in discussions regarding broader defence cooperation with Russia. This includes addressing delays in other critical defence systems like the S-400 missile systems. The successful commissioning of these frigates is expected to pave the way for further advancements in India's naval capabilities and reinforce its position as a key player in regional security dynamics.







