



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino and other industry and business leaders held a meeting on Monday to discuss ways to expand the bilateral trade and investment partnership between the two countries.





Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said that called it a 'fruitful meeting' and said he highlighted growing opportunities of collaboration with India led by strong market mechanisms and a robust digital framework.





They discussed cooperation in the areas of energy transition, minerals, health, Agri-tech, defence and technology.





"Joined Foreign and Trade Minister Diana Mondino for a fruitful meeting with industry and business leaders from Argentina. Discussed ways to expand our bilateral trade and investment partnership, including in the sectors of energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defence and technology. Highlighted growing opportunities of collaboration with India led by strong market mechanisms and a robust digital framework," Jaishankar stated in his post.





The Argentine Foreign and Trade Minister is on an official visit from October 5 to 9.





The visit is expected to offer an opportunity to review bilateral relations and explore ways to further deepen and broaden the India-Argentina Strategic Partnership.





Mondino is also expected to meet other ministers, including those from Commerce and Industry; Agriculture; Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Consumer Affairs.





The Foreign Minister will be accompanied by a trade delegation and will take part in a business interaction organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. She will also engage with the Observer Research Foundation, a leading think tank.





Notably, India and Argentina share values of mutual respect, understanding, and a commitment to the rule of law. The two countries have enjoyed close and robust relations across a wide range of sectors, which have strengthened over the decades, according to the Embassy of India in Argentina.





India-Argentina diplomatic relations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during the state visit of the then-president of Argentina to India in February 2019. Both countries marked 75 years of diplomatic relations on February 3, 2024.





