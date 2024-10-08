



Itanagar: The Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, called on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, on Monday.





The envoy and the Governor discussed an array of topics, including entrepreneurship, skill development, technology, mineral exploration, hydropower, tourism, and bilateral venture avenues.





The Governor emphasised the capacity of the youth of the state in the entrepreneurship, skill development and technology sectors through exchange programmes.





He said that the youth of the state have potential but need exposure and specialised assistance.





The Governor highlighted the tourism perspective of Arunachal Pradesh in eco, adventure and cultural tourism. He said that the state provides an array of avenues for tourism activities.





They also discussed the mineral potential of the state and requested that the prospecting of minerals could also be considered as a matter of cooperation.





The Governor further underscored the rich cultural and traditional heritages of Indigenous tribal communities in Arunachal Pradesh and pointed out that the state had a huge scope for research, anthropology studies, as well as flora and fauna.





The Australian envoy who is on a five-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, appreciated the state and its people.





Australian Consul General from Kolkata, Hugh Boylan, Vice Consul from Bengaluru, Harriet White, and Senior Research Officer Vandana Seth, also accompanied the High Commissioner.





