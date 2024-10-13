



London: Amid ongoing enforced disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan, the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), a Baloch rights advocacy organization raised awareness about the plight of Balochistan during a month-long political campaign aimed at major UK political parties.





The campaign kicked off on August 30 in Edinburgh, coinciding with the Scottish National Party (SNP) annual conference. FBM activists briefed the SNP members and delegates on human rights violations in occupied Balochistan and distributed leaflets along with collecting signatures for a petition advocating for Balochistan's independence.





Continuing in Brighton on September 14, FBM focused on the Liberal Democrats, where notable figures such as former leaders Lord Sir Vince Cable and Tim Farron were briefed on Balochistan's historical context and its ongoing struggle against occupation by Iran and Pakistan. This phase concluded on September 17.





The campaign then moved to Liverpool from September 22 to 25, targeting Labour Party members and officials. Activists briefed high-ranking British and international delegates, including the UK Attorney General and Foreign Affairs ministers, about the Baloch national struggle and distributed thousands of leaflets on the same.





From September 29 to October 2, the FBM engaged members of the Conservative Party in Birmingham, the official opposition in the British Parliament. Party members received briefings on the atrocities committed against the Baloch people by Iran and Pakistan.





The campaign featured a key leaflet titled 'Balochistan: A Country in Pieces, A Nation in Resistance', highlighting in detail about Balochistan's history, its partition by the British Empire, and the subsequent occupations that followed. The leaflet also included a timeline of recent human rights violations which have taken place in the region.





The FBM campaign was well-received, with many activists from various political parties stepping out of their meetings to engage with FBM members. Political party representatives expressed solidarity with the Baloch cause and pledged support for the movement for national independence.





The head of the FBM Foreign Affairs Department stated, "We will continue our efforts to inform the international community about the Baloch national struggle for independence and strive to expose Iran and Pakistan's brutalities against the Baloch nation at every available forum."





