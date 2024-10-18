



Washington: As Israel confirmed the elimination of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks last year, United States President Joe Biden said that it is a "good day" for Israel and for the world.





President Biden mentioned that American intelligence has helped Israel Defence Forces to "relentlessly" pursue Hamas leaders. He also reaffirmed that Israel has "every right" to eliminate the terrorists.





The US President said the killing of the mastermind of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year "proves once again that no terrorists anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes".





"To my Israeli friends, this is no doubt a day of relief and reminiscence, similar to the scenes witnessed throughout the United States after President Obama ordered the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden in 2011," Biden said.





The US president also said that there is now the "opportunity for a day after" in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a "political settlement" that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike. "Yahya Sinwar was an insurmountable obstacle to achieving all of those goals. That obstacle no longer exists. But much work remains before us."





"Early this morning, Israeli authorities informed my national security team that a mission they conducted in Gaza likely killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. DNA tests have now confirmed that Sinwar is dead. This is a good day for Israel, for the United States, and for the world," the US President





Speaking about Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel last year, Biden added that Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of thousands of "Israelis, Palestinians, Americans, and citizens from over 30 countries."





"He was the mastermind of the October 7th massacres, rapes, and kidnappings. It was on his orders that Hamas terrorists invaded Israel to intentionally - and with unspeakable savagery - kill and massacre civilians, a Holocaust survivor, children in front of their parents, and parents in front of their children."





Biden further described the attack as the "deadliest day for jews since the Holocaust."





"Over 1,200 people were killed on that day, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, including 46 Americans. More than 250 were taken hostage, with 101 still missing. That number includes seven Americans, four of whom are believed to still be alive and held by Hamas terrorists. Sinwar is the man most responsible for this, and for so much of what followed."





Biden said that Israel and US has worked "side-by-side" to locate Sinwar and Hamas leaders hiding in Gaza.





"Shortly after the October 7 massacres, I directed Special Operations personnel and our intelligence professionals to work side-by-side with their Israeli counterparts to help locate and track Sinwar and other Hamas leaders hiding in Gaza. With our intelligence help, the IDF relentlessly pursued Hamas's leaders, flushing them out of their hiding places and forcing them onto the run." Biden said.





Biden said that he will will be speaking with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on eliminating Yahya Sinwar.





Killing Sinwar has been top most priority of Israel since October 7 massacre last year.





The conflict in Gaza reignited after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1200 people, including citizens of many countries, and over 250 were taken as hostages.





Following the October 7 attack, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas, vowing to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







