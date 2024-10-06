



Tel Aviv: The tensions between the two countries continue to remain high as several suspected drones launched from Lebanon were shot down by Israeli air defences on Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.





The military said that the "suspicious aerial targets" did not cross into Israeli airspace.





Meanwhile, the IDF further said, sharing a post on X, that sirens sound along Israel's coast.





Israel has also continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon to counter the 'threats'. As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for a ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region.





The Israel Defence Forces claimed on Saturday that they dismantled 250 meters of a terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon.





In a post on X on Saturday, the IDF shared a video from inside the alleged tunnel, which comprised a kitchen and living area, combat bags prepared for a potential attack, and a refrigerator, among other things.





IDF said that the tunnel was designated to be used in an invasion into Israel by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces.





"DISMANTLED: 250 metres of a terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon. This tunnel was designated to be used in an invasion by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces into Israel," the post mentioned.





Israel, in a strike on Saturday, killed Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, a senior Hamas leader responsible for directing terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria.





According to the Israel Foreign Ministry, Mahmoud played a pivotal role in advancing terrorist activities against Israelis. He also orchestrated the supply of rockets and other weaponry for attacks against Israel. The Foreign Ministry also announced the death of another terrorist who was supposedly a senior member of Hamas' Military Wing in Lebanon.





"In an additional IDF and ISA operation overnight (Saturday) in the area of Tripoli in Lebanon, the terrorist Said Alaa Naif Ali, a senior member of Hamas' Military Wing in Lebanon, was eliminated. Said carried out terrorist attacks against Israeli targets and worked to recruit Hamas operatives inside Lebanon," the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.





On October 7, hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.





Israel launched a massive counteroffensive in Gaza, targeting Hamas units. However, the mounting civilian death toll, especially women and children has raised humanitarian concerns regarding the escalating conflict.





According to Gaza health ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war. The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea.





