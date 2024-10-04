



NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that the biennial air show Aero India will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru from February 10-14 in 2025.





The five-day event, the 15th edition of India’s biggest air show, will see participation of leading Indian and foreign manufacturers, besides delegations from friendly nations.





Aero India is organised by armed forces and multiple agencies of the Ministry of Defence, including Department of Defence Production, Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space, and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.





The show features thrilling performances by IAF’s Sukhoi fighters, Surya Kiran aerobatic team, and the Sarang helicopter display team. The products of the foreign and domestic manufacturers, including aircraft and associated equipment, are displayed during the show, which is expected to fulfil the requirement of the forces. The show is also seen as a platform to get potential business deals and joint ventures among the manufacturers.





Multiple foreign original equipment manufacturers, such as Boeing and Dassault Aviation, are eying multi-billion-dollar fighter jet deals with the Indian government, with Aero India providing them a key platform for negotiations, defence ministry officials said.





HAL with its multi-role combat jet TEJAS is aiming to secure deals with countries from West Asia, South America, and Southeast Asia, officials said.





The 14th edition of Aero India, held in 2023, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





