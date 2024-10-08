



The ISRO chief announced that the model for the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) will be revealed soon. This move will allow extensive industry participation from the design phase. The Union Cabinet has approved NGLV's development, aiming for operations at the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and an Indian crewed Moon landing by 2040.





The model for the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) will be announced soon and that will provide a huge opportunity for industries to come into the space sector right at the beginning of design itself, ISRO chief S Somanath said on Monday.





Last month, the Union Cabinet approved the development of NGLV. It will be a significant step towards establishing and operating the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, as well as towards developing capability for Indian crewed landing on the Moon by 2040.





While mentioning about NGLV, Somanath on Monday said ISRO will support the development but the production and launches will move over to the industry right at the beginning.





The mode for developing NGLV will be announced soon. It is going to be a huge opportunity for industries to come into the space sector right in the beginning of design itself, he added.





The NGLV development project will be implemented with maximal participation from the Indian industry, which is also expected to invest in the manufacturing capacity at the outset itself, an official release said on September 18.





The space policy announced by the Union government in 2023 seeks to have enhanced private sector participation in the sector.





Speaking at the conference organised by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital, Somanath said that more than 20 satellites have been launched by France's Ariane rocket and hoped that more will be there in the future.





"We are also discussing various possibilities, including development of liquid engines, the one which is already under development in France as well as future high thrust engine developments...," he added.





Agencies







