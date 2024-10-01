



Paris: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu and held discussions on defence cooperation, including the Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space, and international situation, especially Ukraine.





Sharing details regarding the meeting, the French Embassy in India stated, "During NSA Ajit Doval's France visit, French Minister for the Armed Forces @SebLecornu met him for discussions. Their talks ranged from bilateral defence cooperation--the Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space--to the international situation, particularly in Ukraine."





In a post on X, Sebastien Lecornu also mentioned his meeting with Ajit Doval. "On the occasion of his visit to France, discussions with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. To discuss our bilateral defense cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space. As well as the international situation, especially in Ukraine," he wrote.





Earlier, the Indian Navy's frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar, commanded by Captain MR Harish, visited France's Toulon France, from August 29 - September 1. Later, upon departure, INS Tabar participated in the 22nd edition of the India-France bilateral exercise in the Mediterranean Sea from September 2-4, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.





In addition to INS Tabar, the Indian Navy was represented by the shipborne helicopter LRMR Aircraft P8I, whereas the French side was represented by FS Provence, Submarine Suffren, Aircraft F20, Atlantique 2, fighters MB339, and helicopters NH90; Dauphin, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.





A series of advanced naval operations were conducted during the present edition of bilateral exercise, involving enhanced tactical manoeuvres, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, FLYEX, Air Defence Exercise, live weapon firings, PHOTO-EX, and Steam Past, seamlessly integrating assets of both navies in all three domains, viz., air, surface, and sub-surface.





In an earlier press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "The bilateral exercise VARUNA which began in 2001 is the backbone of IN- FN relationship and has evolved significantly over the years towards enhancing interoperability and exchange Best Practices. The conduct of 22nd edition of VARUNA in the Mediterranean Sea marks a significant milestone in the maritime domain between India and France displaying Indian Navy's outreach and commitment towards sustained operations far away from IOR."





