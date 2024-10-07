



New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Sunday, interacted with the Maldivian community residing in New Delhi.





During the interaction, they inquired about the community's well being, listened to their concerns and challenges, and reaffirmed the administration's dedication to addressing the issues.





"This evening, President His Excellency Dr @MMuizzu and First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed engaged with the Maldivian community residing in New Delhi, India," the President's Office of Maldives said in a post on X.





"The President and First Lady inquired about the community's wellbeing, listened to their concerns and challenges, and reaffirmed the Administration's dedication to addressing those issues," it added.





Earlier in the day, Muizzu also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





"Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming the President to India, for the state visit. President Dr Muizzu conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation upon arrival," according to the press release from the President's Office of Maldives.





At the meeting, Jaishankar and Muizzu spoke extensively on fostering and maintaining good ties between the two countries, Maldives Foreign Ministry said in a release.





The two sides reviewed the progress of current initiatives supported by the Government of India and discussed exploring additional avenues which both countries see as mutual benefits in line with the current development priorities of the Maldives.





Providing affordable housing as well as quality healthcare services, tourism promotion, and expanding fisheries and agriculture sectors across the country were flagged as key areas of focus that largely impact the welfare of the people of the Maldives, the release added.





Notably, President Muizzu along with the First Lady of Maldives arrived in India on Sunday, for his first bilateral visit to India.





He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu's visit to India, from October 6-10, has come upon the official invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.





During this visit, President Muizzu will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials.





This is Muizzu's second visit to India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







