



Srinagar: An investigation has been ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir administration against National Conferences MLA from Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone after he was found not standing for the National Anthem on Wednesday, top intelligence sources said.





During the oath taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), some attendees were not seen standing when the National Anthem was played. Lone was one of them.





To ascertain the veracity of the report, the CCTV footage of the event was also scanned.





On being questioned, Lone said that he did not get up because of a medical condition. However, sources told News18 that just a couple of hours before the incident, he was seen standing and giving interviews to the media.





Sources also said that the entire footage of the event will be scanned to find out who all didn’t stand up during the National Anthem.





CNN-News18 has accessed the television interview just 30 minutes before the formal function at SKICC, where Lone was saying this was a great beginning and they have to work hard for development of J&K, Article 370 and full statehood.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







