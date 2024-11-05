



Coast Guard Chief S. Paramesh recently met with Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar to discuss the operational readiness of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). This meeting, held on November 5, 2024, focused on the ICG's preparedness levels and the progress of major ongoing projects.





The discussions highlighted the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness in maritime operations and enhancing coordination between the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy to address contemporary maritime challenges effectively.





During this engagement, both leaders reviewed various aspects of operational capabilities, including search and rescue operations and pollution response strategies. The collaboration aims to strengthen coastal security and ensure that both services are aligned in their efforts to safeguard India's maritime interests.







