



India's GSAT-N2 satellite, also referred to as GSAT-20, is set for launch on November 19, 2024, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first commercial collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk. The satellite weighs 4,700 kg and is designed to enhance broadband connectivity across India, particularly focusing on in-flight internet services and supporting remote areas.





The satellite has a projected operational life of 14 years.





GSAT-N2 is equipped with a Ka-band high-throughput communication payload, providing a throughput of approximately 48 Gbps. It features 32 user beams, including 8 narrow spot beams targeted at the Northeast region and 24 wide spot beams covering the rest of India. These beams will be supported by hub stations located throughout the country.





The launch comes at a time when India has amended its regulations to allow in-flight internet services at altitudes above 3,000 meters, which will enable airlines to offer Wi-Fi connectivity during flights over Indian airspace.





Launch Details





The Falcon-9 rocket was chosen for this mission because ISRO's own LVM3 rocket cannot accommodate the satellite's weight, as it can only lift up to 4,000 kg into geostationary transfer orbit.





The rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US today evening (18-Nov-2024 India-US time difference of 1030 hrs) or tomorrow morning depending upon the window availability as SpaceX has kept its option open for two windows.

It was planned today and If needed, a backup opportunity is available on Tuesday, November 19 during a two-hour window that opens at 4:33 a.m. ET, SpaceX said in its website.





About GSAT-N2





The GSAT-N2 satellite is pivotal for India's communication infrastructure. It aims to provide essential services for initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission and will significantly improve internet access in underserved regions. This launch not only highlights ISRO's reliance on international partners for advanced missions but also reflects a shift in strategy as geopolitical factors have limited options from traditional providers like Arianespace and Russian launch services.





The GSAT-N2 mission represents a crucial step forward for India's satellite capabilities, promising enhanced communication services across the nation while marking a new chapter in ISRO's commercial partnerships.







