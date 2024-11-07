



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is currently engaged in discussions with General Electric (GE) regarding delays in the delivery of F-404 engines, which are critical for the Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A program. According to DK Sunil, the Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, these talks aim to address the logistical issues that have led to significant delays in engine supply, which are now expected to push regular deliveries to March or April 2025—two years later than initially scheduled.





The F-404 engines were originally part of a contract signed in August 2021, where GE was to supply 99 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A program. The first three jets were expected to be delivered by February 2024, but this timeline has been severely affected due to supply chain challenges faced by GE.





Despite initial reports suggesting that penalties would be imposed on GE for these delays, it has been clarified that HAL has opted not to enforce these penalties. This decision reflects a strategic choice to maintain a strong partnership with GE, especially considering future engine requirements for the advanced TEJAS MK-2 program.





To mitigate the impact of these delays on aircraft production, HAL is temporarily utilizing previously used engines until the new F-404 engines are delivered. This approach aims to ensure that the delivery schedule for the TEJAS MK-1A jets remains as unaffected as possible.





The ongoing discussions between HAL and GE highlight the complexities of international defense contracts and the logistical challenges that can arise. The Indian government has emphasized the importance of timely engine deliveries for its defense modernization efforts, particularly as it seeks to enhance self-reliance in military technology through local production and technology transfers.





As a positive course of action, HAL is actively working with GE to resolve these delays, the situation underscores both the challenges of global supply chains in defence procurement and India's strategic priorities in developing its indigenous aerospace capabilities.







