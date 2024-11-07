



Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Indian government will soon introduce a National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy aimed at combating terrorism and its supporting ecosystem. This announcement was made during the inaugural session of the Anti-Terror Conference 2024 held in New Delhi on November 7, 2024.





Amit Shah emphasized the need for a coordinated effort among state and central agencies to effectively tackle terrorism, which he described as "borderless and invisible." He stated that the new policy will facilitate collaboration among various stakeholders, including police forces and intelligence agencies, to enhance operational effectiveness against terrorist threats.





The upcoming policy will incorporate modern technologies to equip law enforcement personnel. Shah highlighted the importance of training young officers with cutting-edge tools to address evolving terrorist tactics.





Reflecting on the past decade, Shah noted that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, there has been a significant reduction in terrorist incidents—reportedly by 70% from 2014 to 2021. He attributed this success to a robust strategy and a strong operational framework developed during this period.





The government has recently made amendments to existing laws such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These changes empower authorities to conduct investigations abroad and seize assets linked to terrorism.





In 2020, a comprehensive 25-point plan was established to curb terrorism funding, addressing various forms of terrorism including jihadi activities, Left-Wing Extremism, and narcotics trafficking.





Shah indicated that the new policy will not only strengthen India's counter-terrorism capabilities but also create a model framework for state anti-terrorism squads (ATS) and special task forces (STF). This framework aims to standardize operations across different states while allowing for customization based on local needs.





The conference aims to foster discussions on legal frameworks, technological advancements, and strategies for dismantling terrorist networks, ensuring a collaborative approach in combating terrorism across India.







