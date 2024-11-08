



The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement (Paank) in Quetta, Balochistan condemned an attack on a hunger strike camp organized by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP). This camp has been a focal point for protests against enforced disappearances in the region for over 15 years. The camp was reportedly set on fire by individuals allegedly supported by Pakistani security forces, marking the fourth such attack aimed at suppressing these peaceful demonstrations.





Mama Qadeer Baloch, Vice Chairman of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), expressed deep concern over the violent actions taken against peaceful protesters, questioning why the state feels threatened by their advocacy for justice. He characterized the assault as part of a broader pattern of state repression against dissent in Balochistan. Allah Nazar Baloch, another prominent pro-independence leader, labelled the incident as "an act of state terrorism" and called for unity among the Baloch people to resist such oppression.





The VBMP's hunger strike camp serves to highlight ongoing human rights violations, particularly concerning enforced disappearances, which have reportedly increased in recent months. Activists and leaders continue to emphasize their commitment to fighting for the rights and freedoms of the Baloch people despite these violent attempts to silence them.







