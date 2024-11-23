



The European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission is set to launch on December 4, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India, utilizing ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-XL). This mission marks a significant milestone as it represents the world's first precision formation flying endeavour, involving two satellites: the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) and the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC).





The Proba-3 mission aims to demonstrate advanced formation flying techniques. The OSC will maintain a position approximately 150 meters away from the CSC, casting its shadow to allow the CSC to observe the Sun's faint corona, which is crucial for understanding solar phenomena such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.





By creating an artificial eclipse, Proba-3 will enable prolonged observations of the solar corona, enhancing our understanding of space weather and its effects on Earth. The mission will operate in a highly elliptical orbit, with an apogee of about 60,500 km and a perigee of 600 km, allowing for extended data collection during each orbit.





The satellites have been successfully stacked for launch, with the OSC positioned atop the CSC. This configuration is essential for their separation and operational functionality once in orbit.





The mission is a collaborative effort involving contributions from various European firms, with ISRO providing launch services. ESA has invested approximately €30 million for this launch.





Proba-3 is not only a technological demonstration but also a pivotal project for solar research. It aims to provide insights into solar activity that can influence space weather, which has practical implications for satellite operations and power grids on Earth.







