Over 300 troops from China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been dispatched to Pakistan to participate in the joint anti-terrorism exercise named "Warrior-VIII," which commenced on November 20, 2024. This marks the first such collaboration in five years, aimed at enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities amid a surge in militant attacks targeting Chinese nationals and interests in Pakistan.





The "Warrior-VIII" drills will focus on joint counter-terrorism operations, including clean-up and strike missions. The training will involve mixed exercises across various specialties and live drills to simulate real combat scenarios. The exercise is scheduled to run until mid-December and is taking place at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





This military collaboration comes in response to escalating violence, particularly from groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which have increasingly targeted Chinese workers involved in projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Recent attacks have resulted in significant casualties, including a recent ambush that killed at least 50 people.





The ongoing threat to Chinese nationals has prompted Beijing to advocate for enhanced security measures within Pakistan. Although there have been discussions about deploying Chinese security personnel to protect their citizens, Pakistan has expressed reluctance due to potential political ramifications.





This joint military exercise underscores the deepening military ties between China and Pakistan as both nations seek to address shared security challenges.







