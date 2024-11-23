



Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar recently conducted a review of the newly inducted ASMI machine pistols, which are entirely indigenously developed weapons intended for the Indian Army's Special Forces. This review took place in Udhampur, following the induction of 550 units into the Northern Command, which oversees operations in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The ASMI, meaning "Self-Reliant" in Hindi, is a significant step towards enhancing India's defence capabilities through local manufacturing.





The ASMI features a unique semi-bullpup design, allowing for single-handed operation. It can function both as a pistol and a submachine gun, making it versatile for close-quarter combat.





Specifications :





Barrel Length: 8 inches Magazine Capacity: 33 rounds Calibre: 9mm ammunition Weight: Under 2.4 kg, which is approximately 10-15% lighter than comparable international models





The ASMI machine pistol was developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is being manufactured by Lokesh Machines Limited based in Hyderabad. The induction of this weapon reflects the Indian Army's commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.





The introduction of the ASMI machine pistol is seen as a critical enhancement to the operational capabilities of Indian troops, particularly in challenging terrains. This move not only aims to reduce reliance on foreign arms but also supports local industries and fosters innovation within India's defence sector. The Northern Command's focus on indigenization is crucial for addressing unique regional security challenges effectively.







