



China has imposed sanctions on 13 U.S. military firms and six executives in response to a recent arms sale to Taiwan worth approximately $385 million. This action, announced on December 5, 2024, reflects China's ongoing opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, which it views as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.





The sanctioned companies include notable defence contractors such as Teledyne Brown Engineering, BRINC Drones, and Shield AI. These firms are primarily involved in drone manufacturing and related technologies.





Among the executives affected are Barbara Borgonovi and Gerard Huebe from Raytheon Technologies, who are barred from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macao.





The sanctions freeze the assets of the listed companies within China and prohibit any business transactions with Chinese entities. This move is largely symbolic, as U.S. defence manufacturers already face significant restrictions on operating in China due to existing U.S. regulations.





The recent arms deal involves spare parts and support for F-16 fighter jets and radar systems intended for Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province. The U.S. maintains its commitment to supply defensive arms to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, despite China's protests against such sales.





Chinese officials have criticized the U.S. for undermining peace in the Taiwan Strait and have urged Washington to cease its support for what they term "Taiwan independence" movements. This latest round of sanctions follows a similar imposition made in September 2024 after another arms sale to Taiwan, indicating a pattern of retaliatory measures by Beijing against U.S. defence engagements with the island.







