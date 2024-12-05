



Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, recently emphasized the unity of the nation during discussions with political leaders. He stated that it is crucial for the world to recognize that Bangladesh remains united and that its achievements are the result of collective efforts. Yunus expressed concern over negative narratives about the country and called for collaboration among political parties to counteract these perceptions and ensure a stable future for Bangladesh.





In his remarks, Yunus acknowledged the challenges facing the nation but asserted that unity is essential for safeguarding Bangladesh's interests and sovereignty. He criticized external forces that he claimed aim to destabilize the country and highlighted the importance of demonstrating resilience against such propaganda. The meeting included representatives from various political factions, indicating a willingness to engage in dialogue across party lines for the nation's betterment.





This statement comes amid ongoing tensions related to violence against minority communities, particularly Hindus, which have drawn international scrutiny. Yunus has previously described reports of these attacks as exaggerated and politically motivated, asserting that his government is committed to protecting all religious minorities in Bangladesh.







