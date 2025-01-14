



At least 14 Naxalites were killed in a significant encounter with security forces in Gariaband district, Chhattisgarh, near the Odisha border, on January 21, 2025. This operation involved a coordinated effort from various security units, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), and the Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha.





The operation commenced on the night of January 19, following intelligence reports regarding Maoist activity in the Kularighat reserve forest, approximately 5 kilometers from the Odisha border.





Initial encounters led to the death of two female Naxalites on January 20, followed by a more extensive exchange of fire that resulted in the deaths of an additional 12 Naxalites during the early hours of January 21.





Among those killed was Jairam alias Chalpati, a high-ranking member of the Maoist Central Committee, who had a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head.





Following the encounter, security forces are conducting extensive search operations in the area, and there are indications that the number of casualties among Maoists may rise as operations continue.





A significant cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from the encounter site, underscoring the scale of Maoist operations in the region.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed this operation as a "mighty blow" to Naxalism, reinforcing the government's commitment to eradicating Maoist influence in India by March 2026. He expressed confidence that such joint operations would contribute significantly to achieving a Naxal-free India.





This encounter is part of a broader strategy by Indian security forces to combat left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh, where over 36 Maoists have been killed in various encounters since the beginning of 2025.





