



The long-range Pinaka rocket system is set to be a prominent feature in the upcoming Republic Day parade on January 26, 2025. This event will showcase India's advancements in military technology, particularly through the inclusion of the Pinaka system, which has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The Pinaka rocket system is designed for multiple launch capabilities, allowing it to fire a salvo of rockets quickly. The latest variants are expected to have extended ranges, with plans to enhance capabilities up to 300 km. The current versions include guided rockets with ranges of 45 km and 75 km, with future developments aiming for even greater distances.





The Indian Army is actively modernizing its artillery units, including the induction of six new Pinaka regiments equipped with advanced automated systems for enhanced accuracy and efficiency in targeting.





There is increasing international interest in the Pinaka system, with countries like France and Armenia looking to acquire these advanced rocket systems, demonstrating India's growing influence in defence manufacturing.





The inclusion of the Pinaka rocket system in the Republic Day parade not only signifies India's commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities but also serves as a platform to showcase indigenous military technology to both domestic and international audiences. This aligns with India's broader strategy of self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the "Make in India" initiative.





The debut of the long-range Pinaka rocket system at this year's Republic Day parade reflects India's ongoing efforts to enhance its military readiness and technological prowess on a global stage.





