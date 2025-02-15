



Aero India 2025, Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, concluded on February 14, 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. This year's event was marked by a spectacular display of aircraft and helicopters, captivating thousands of spectators who gathered to witness the aerial performances.





The five-day event, themed "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," showcased significant advancements in both global and indigenous defence technologies. It began with a grand inauguration by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 10 and featured over 900 exhibitors, making it the largest Aero India show to date.





Highlights of the Aerial Displays





The final day of Aero India 2025 was particularly thrilling, featuring impressive aerial manoeuvres from various aircraft:





Fifth-Generation Fighters: The event saw a historic first with the simultaneous display of the American F-35 Lightning II and the Russian Su-57 Felon. This rare occurrence highlighted India's strategic partnerships and advancements in military aviation technology.





Indigenous Aircraft: The Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (TEJAS) and the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) were prominent in the displays. The LUH, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), demonstrated its capabilities, including high-altitude performance in challenging terrains.





Aerobatic Teams: The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and other formations performed breath taking stunts that showcased their precision and skill. Notable formations included an all-women crew flying Rafales and Su-30MKIs in a display dubbed "Shakti" and various other formations featuring Mi-17 helicopters and Dornier aircraft.





Public Engagement And Attendance





The last two days of the event were open to the public, drawing over one lakh visitors who enjoyed the aerial displays from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and again from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The massive turnout led to significant traffic congestion around Bengaluru, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure for such large-scale events.





Conclusion





Aero India 2025 not only served as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge aerospace technology but also facilitated discussions on defence collaborations, with over 250 agreements signed during the event aimed at enhancing India's defence manufacturing capabilities. The successful conclusion of this edition underscores India's growing ambitions in the aerospace sector and its commitment to self-reliance in defence.