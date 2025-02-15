Anil Ambani hold controlling interest in Swan Defence And Heavy Industries





Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has successfully completed the refit of the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) SAJAG ahead of schedule, marking a significant achievement in the company's ship repair operations.





Originally planned from November 15, 2024, to March 15, 2025, the refit was finalised earlier following successful sea trials, showcasing SDHI's operational efficiency and expertise in managing complex repairs.





This completion is notable as it represents SDHI’s second consecutive early project delivery, following the refit of another vessel, the fast patrol vessel Raj Ratan.





The extensive repairs and testing of ICGS SAJAG were conducted over three months in collaboration with Krasny Defence Technologies Ltd., the official repair partner. The services provided included dry docking, undocking, and critical yard operations necessary for the overhaul.





Vivek Merchant, Director of SDHI, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing India's maritime defence capabilities and its strategic focus on modernization and self-reliance in shipbuilding.





He noted that increased government investments in defence infrastructure position SDHI as a crucial player in the evolving maritime sector.





PTI







