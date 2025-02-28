



IIT-Madras is actively involved in various space-related research initiatives, including the development of technologies for future space missions and infrastructure. While there is no specific report on IIT-Madras developing metal foam exclusively for the Bharatiya Space Station, the institution is indeed working on metal foam as part of its broader space research efforts.





The Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) research group at IIT-Madras is exploring the behaviour of metal foams in microgravity environments. This research is led by Dr. Sankaran Shanmugam and Neelabh Menaria, who are studying these lightweight materials for their potential to protect structures from impacts, which could be beneficial in space applications, including protection against space debris and collisions.





However, the specific focus on the Bharatiya Space Station is not mentioned in the available reports. IIT-Madras is generally advancing technologies for long-term human presence in space, including infrastructure development and resource utilisation, which could potentially benefit future space stations.





The institution's research encompasses a wide range of space-related technologies, including the development of Martian concrete and semiconductor chips for space applications.





IIT-Madras is involved in metal foam research for space applications, there is no direct mention of its application specifically for the Bharatiya Space Station in the available reports.





