



Sisir Radar, a pioneering space sector start-up, has achieved a ground breaking milestone in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology by developing the world's first and highest-resolution L+P band SAR systems.





This innovation marks a significant advancement in remote sensing capabilities, particularly for strategic reconnaissance and disaster management. The L-band SAR, which Sisir Radar has successfully tested on a drone, boasts a resolution of 0.2 meters, setting a new global standard for L-band SAR technology.





Additionally, the company is working on integrating both L and P bands to operate simultaneously from a satellite-borne SAR, enhancing penetration capabilities through rain, clouds, foliage, and vegetation, as well as underground penetration in dry terrains.





Sisir Radar's success in the iDEX DefSpace Challenge has been instrumental in propelling its projects forward, including the development of L/P band Continuous Wave SAR payloads for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) small satellites and an unfurlable, electronically steering antenna for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The company's achievements are driven by its team of seasoned experts, led by Dr. Tapan Misra, a former ISRO employee and renowned figure in radar and space technology, and Soumya Misra, Co-Founder and CEO.





Sisir Radar's future roadmap includes ambitious projects aimed at revolutionising space technology, particularly in advanced satellite solutions for enhanced remote sensing capabilities.





The integration of L and P bands offers unparalleled advantages over other frequencies like X-band, especially in tropical environments where penetration through dense foliage and varied terrains is crucial.





The P-band adds significant capabilities for deeper penetration into dry terrain, enhancing underground and subsurface imaging. This technology is poised to disrupt the SAR data market by providing superior utility, coverage, resolution, and pricing, making it a critical component for both military and industrial applications.





