



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two individuals, Akshay Naik and Veen Tandel, for allegedly leaking sensitive information about the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka to a Pakistani operative.





The arrests occurred on February 18, 2025, following an investigation into espionage activities involving the sharing of photographs and details regarding naval movements in exchange for monetary compensation.





The two contract workers were arrested for leaking sensitive info about INS Kadamba to a Pakistani operative, allegedly after being honey-trapped on Facebook.





The two have been accused of passing classified details, including photographs of restricted areas and naval movements, to a woman posing as a marine officer, the people said.





Both suspects are currently being interrogated at local police stations in Karwar and Ankola.





Pakistani intelligence agencies have been using social media platforms such as Facebook to "honey-trap" individuals into revealing sensitive information. The two were remanded for allegedly leaking sensitive information about the Karwar naval base.





The NIA's actions come amid heightened security concerns regarding the potential compromise of sensitive military information. This incident underscores ongoing issues of espionage and the risks posed by insider threats within military establishments.





