



Pakistan Railways is planning to launch an international freight train service to Russia by March 15, 2025, to boost trade with countries including Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.





Pakistan Railways Freight Chief Executive Officer Sufiyan Sarfaraz Dogar announced the initiative, which aims to enhance regional trade. He sought containerised cargo commitments from the business community, especially from members of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). Dogar highlighted the potential for expanding trade among Pakistan, Russia, and transit countries.





The freight train will operate from Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal, offering container capacity options of 22 tons and 44 tons. Taftan station in Pakistan will serve as the key entry point for goods moving along the international corridor. Issues related to the deployment of Customs officials at Taftan entry point have almost been resolved.





With the beginning of the freight service, Russia will be able to export oil, natural gas, steel, and industrial goods directly to Pakistan. In return, Pakistani exporters will gain improved access to markets in Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia for textiles, food, and agricultural products like rice, wheat, and cotton.





In June 2024, Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the railway sector during the 27th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum. The agreement laid the groundwork for this project, which promises to establish a more efficient and cost-effective trade route connecting South Asia with Central Asia and Russia.





APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad noted the textile sector's upward trajectory, with an ambitious export target of $50 billion within five years. He recommended automating freight handling and cargo delivery to reduce costs and dwell time, establishing dry ports along the route to further reduce costs, a barter trade agreement between Pakistan and Russia on the pattern of the Pakistan-Iran barter trade deal, and the strengthening of banking channels with Russia.





