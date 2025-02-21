



The recent visit of U.S. Southern Command head Admiral Alvin Holsey to Panama has sparked significant tensions regarding the influence of China over the Panama Canal. During his visit, Holsey met with Ricaurte Vásquez, the Panama Canal administrator, to discuss measures aimed at countering what U.S. officials describe as Chinese Communist Party influence over this critical waterway, which has been a focal point of U.S. strategic interests since its construction in the early 20th century.





U.S. Concerns And Actions





The U.S. government has expressed concerns that Chinese investments and operations in the region could pose national security risks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously warned Panama's leadership that failure to address Chinese interests in the canal could lead to "necessary measures" from Washington, which some interpret as potential military action or other forms of pressure. This follows a long-standing narrative, particularly amplified during Donald Trump's presidency, that posits Chinese control over significant infrastructure in the Americas as a direct threat to U.S. interests.





Panama's Reaction





In response to these allegations, Panama's President José Raúl Mulino has expressed frustration, instructing his foreign minister not to engage in discussions about U.S. claims of Chinese interference during Holsey's visit. Mulino emphasised that such discussions only serve to perpetuate "falsehoods" about China's role in the canal's operations. The Chinese Embassy in Panama has categorically denied any involvement, labelling U.S. claims as "absolute fabrications" and accusing Washington of attempting to undermine Sino-Panamanian relations.





Chinese Investments And Strategic Implications





Chinese firms have made substantial investments in ports surrounding the canal, leading to concerns from U.S. officials that these investments could enable Beijing to exert influence over maritime traffic and potentially disrupt U.S. naval operations during crises. Experts have warned that such leverage could threaten American trade and military readiness, prompting calls for immediate action from the U.S. government to mitigate this perceived threat.





The situation reflects broader geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, particularly in Latin America, where both nations are vying for influence. As the U.S. seeks to reaffirm its presence and counteract Chinese investments, Panama finds itself in a precarious position, balancing its relationships with both superpowers while maintaining its sovereignty over the canal.





