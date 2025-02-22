



Seonics (Southern Electronics) is a defence manufacturer of indigenous communication and avionics systems for aircraft and helicopters. Seonics has developed India's first throttle quadrant control grip assembly for the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft). The grip has magnetic friction control technology as per the pilot requirements.





The ground run has been tested with a GE Turbofan engine. Seonics has also developed side-sticks for the AMCA program.







Seonics has been involved in developing India's first throttle quadrant for the AMCA, with references to a pilot control grip similar to that used in TEJAS MK-1A. Additionally, L&T is noted to be involved in designing and developing throttle quadrant assemblies for AMCA5.

Seonics is known for its involvement in aerospace and defence projects, including the development of avionics systems and other components for aircraft. The AMCA itself is a significant project under development by ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) with plans to integrate advanced technologies such as fifth-generation stealth capabilities and future sixth-generation upgrades.

Seonics has the expertise in designing and manufacturing components for aerospace applications, which involves indigenous communication systems, avionics, test equipment, and more.

AMCA is fifth-generation stealth fighter under development by ADA. It features advanced technologies like radar-absorbent materials and distributed sensor systems.



According to an official from the company, both the products have been evaluated by the pilots and it has been approved. ADA has already given the product order and the company is gearing up to supply the crucial component for India's first 5th Gen platform.