



A knife attack in Mulhouse, eastern France, on Saturday resulted in one death and several injuries, including serious wounds to two police officers. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident as an "Islamist terror act," emphasising that there was "no doubt" about its terrorist nature.





The attack occurred around 4:00 PM local time during a demonstration supporting the Democratic Republic of Congo. The suspect, a 37-year-old man already on a terror prevention watchlist, was arrested at the scene. Witnesses reported that he shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the assault, which initially targeted municipal police officers.





A civilian passer-by, identified as a 69-year-old Portuguese national, intervened and was fatally injured. Two police officers sustained serious injuries—one to the carotid artery and the other to the thorax—while three additional officers suffered minor injuries.





Macron reiterated the government's commitment to combating terrorism in France and expressed condolences for the victims. The investigation is being handled by France's national anti-terror prosecutors unit (PNAT), focusing on murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise.





Agencies







