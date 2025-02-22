



India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, recently met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa. During this meeting, Jaishankar highlighted "notable developments" in India-China relations since their last meeting in November 2024. These developments include visits by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China and discussions on various aspects of their relationship.





Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to engage in dialogue, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in a polarised global landscape. He acknowledged the efforts made by both countries to preserve the G20 as a vital institution, demonstrating their commitment to collaborative governance.

“I am glad that we could meet today on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg. Such gatherings have provided an opportunity for our interaction even when our ties were going through a difficult phase,” EAM said in his opening remarks during a meeting with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

“We should also recognize that in a polarised global situation, our two countries have worked hard to preserve and protect the G20 as an institution. This in itself testifies to the importance of international cooperation,” he added.





Both ministers emphasised the importance of restoring mutual trust between India and China. Wang noted that this aligns with shared expectations for win-win cooperation.





The management of peace and tranquillity along the border was a key topic. Recent disengagement processes in eastern Ladakh have contributed to improved relations.





Discussions included facilitating pilgrimages like Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.





Efforts to enhance trade facilitation were also discussed during the meeting.





The recent thaw in India-China relations follows significant tensions over border disputes. A breakthrough agreement last October led to military disengagement in eastern Ladakh, paving the way for high-level diplomatic engagements between both countries. The upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations offers opportunities for further progress through joint commemorations and potential visits by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to China during major summits like SCO meetings later this year.





Despite these positive developments, challenges remain due to deep-seated geopolitical differences and ongoing border disputes. However, both nations are committed to maintaining peace along their borders while exploring areas for cooperation on multilateral platforms such as G20 and BRICS.





