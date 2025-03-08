



China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has emphasised the importance of cooperation between China and India, likening their partnership to a harmonious dance between the "dragon" and the "elephant."





This call for collaboration comes as tensions between China and the United States escalate, particularly following the U.S. decision to double tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%. Wang Yi stressed that China and India, as the world's largest neighbours and leading developing economies, should support each other rather than compete, and work together rather than guard against each other. This approach, he believes, serves the fundamental interests of both nations and peoples.





Wang Yi highlighted the positive strides made in bilateral relations over the past year, including military disengagement in Ladakh's Depsang and Demchok regions. He noted that the successful meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan last October provided strategic guidance for improving ties.





Both countries have been engaging in high-level discussions to normalise their strained relationship, with exchanges involving senior officials like National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.





The Chinese foreign minister also underscored the broader geopolitical implications of a China-India partnership. By working together, both nations can counter external hegemonic influence and promote greater democracy in international relations. This cooperation would strengthen the Global South's influence and contribute to a more equitable international order.





Wang affirmed that the boundary issues between the two countries should not overshadow their broader partnership, and both sides should maintain peace and stability in border regions while seeking a fair solution.





