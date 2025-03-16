



Abu Qatal, also known as Qatal Sindhi, was a key operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and a close aide of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He was recently killed in Pakistan by unidentified assailants on Saturday night.





Qatal was instrumental in planning and executing multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, making him a prime target for security agencies. His involvement in terror activities dates back to 2002-03, when he infiltrated India and operated in the Poonch-Rajouri range, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).





One of the most notable attacks linked to Abu Qatal was the June 9, 2023, assault on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.





The attack resulted in nine deaths, including seven pilgrims, and injured 41 others.





He was named in the NIA's chargesheet for his role in the January 2023 Rajouri attack, which claimed seven lives, including two children.





Abu Qatal played a pivotal role in forming proxy terror groups like the People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF) and The Resistant Force (TRF), which were used to conceal the activities of other terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish.





Abu Qatal's death is seen as a significant blow to Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) operations, given his strategic role in planning and executing terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. As a close aide to Hafiz Saeed, Qatal was instrumental in coordinating terror activities across the border and maintaining communication with militants in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





His involvement in creating proxy terror groups like the People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF) and The Resistant Force (TRF) allowed LeT to maintain plausible deniability while continuing its operations.





However, despite this setback, analysts remain concerned that LeT's ability to reorganize and adapt could allow it to continue its operations. The group has shown resilience in the past by replacing key operatives and adjusting its strategies.





There are reports that some LeT operatives in Pakistan are shifting away from terror activities and joining political parties, which could further alter the dynamics of the group's operations. Nonetheless, Abu Qatal's elimination is a notable success for security agencies, as it removes a key figure responsible for orchestrating several high-profile attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.





In the past, LeT has shown resilience by replacing leaders and adjusting its strategies. For instance, after the death of prominent commanders like Abu Dujana and Abu Qasim, the group continued to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, LeT might respond to Abu Qatal's death by promoting other operatives within its ranks or recruiting new members to fill the void left by his elimination. LeT has a robust organizational structure and a strong network of operatives, which allows it to replace key figures and maintain its operational capabilities.





The impact of Qatal's death may be felt in the short term, particularly in disrupting specific operations he was involved in, but LeT's overall capacity to carry out attacks could remain intact due to its robust organisational structure and ability to recruit new members. His death is significant as it may disrupt LeT's operations, but the group's ability to adapt and regroup remains a concern.





