



India is on the verge of finalizing two significant defence deals with France, valued at approximately $11 billion, which are awaiting approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). These deals involve the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and the construction of three additional Scorpene-class submarines.





The Rafale-M jets, primarily intended for deployment on the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, include 22 single-seat and four twin-seat trainers. The deal also encompasses advanced weapons, simulators, crew training, and five-year performance-based logistics support for the jets.





The Scorpene submarine deal is a follow-up to the earlier Project-75 agreement between the Naval Group of France and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), which previously delivered six submarines.





The new submarines will feature design improvements and are expected to be delivered starting six years after the contract is signed, with the other two following at annual intervals.





Both deals are in their final stages, with all formalities completed and the cases submitted to the CCS for approval. The Indian Navy is keen to conclude these deals before the end of the current fiscal year on March 31, ensuring they are included in this year's budget.





The Rafale-M deal is expected to be finalised in April, coinciding with the visit of the French Defence Minister to India.





These agreements are part of a broader effort to strengthen Indo-French defence cooperation, which includes joint production, technology transfer, and advanced military platforms. The partnership also involves collaborations on missile systems, helicopter engines, and jet engines, with French companies like Safran working closely with Indian counterparts.





Furthermore, India has been included as an observer in the Eurodrone MALE program, further enhancing bilateral defence ties.





Agencies







